Thursday's Tom Brady Updates Are Not Great For Those Hoping He Returns To PatriotsIt's a day that ends in Y, so we have a few more Tom Brady "updates" from around the NFL. And on this particular Thursday, they are not good for those who want the quarterback to remain in New England.

Jayson Tatum's 33 Points Lead Celtics Over Jazz, 114-103Jayson Tatum took over the game when Boston needed his offense. Then his teammates finished the job in the fourth quarter.

Ranking Shock Value Of Potential Tom Brady DestinationsTom Brady might leave the Patriots. Will you be shocked? It likely depends on where he lands. Here's a shot at ranking the shock level of potential Brady landing spots.

Kemba Walker Out For Fourth Straight Game As Celtics Wrap Up Road Trip Vs. JazzAs expected, Kemba Walker will miss his fourth straight game Wednesday night. The Celtics point guard will once again sit out with left knee soreness when Boston visits the Utah Jazz.

Thaddeus Moss Would Love To Catch A Touchdown From Tom BradyTom Brady has been a professional quarterback for so long, there's a chance that he could soon be throwing passes to the son of one of his former playmakers. Thaddeus Moss, the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, would like that very much.