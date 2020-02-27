SALEM (CBS/AP) — Final approval of a $143 million settlement in a lawsuit brought against Columbia Gas for the 2018 Merrimack Valley explosions could come Thursday.
A judge gave preliminary approval to the deal in October. A final approval hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning in Essex Superior Court in Salem.
Back in October, Superior Court Judge James Lang wrote that the settlement “appears to be fair, reasonable, adequate and sufficient.”
The proposal to distribute proceeds from the settlement against Columbia Gas of Massachusetts calls for six categories of lump sum payouts, ranging from up to $50 for a “nominal” disruption to up to $15,000 for a “major” disruption.
The Sept. 13, 2018 disaster in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, killed a young man, injured dozens of other people and destroyed or damaged several homes and businesses. It was blamed on over-pressurized gas lines.
This settlement is separate from the announcement Wednesday that Columbia Gas will pay a record $53 million fine for violating federal safety standards. Columbia Gas also agreed to sell its business in Massachusetts to Eversource.
