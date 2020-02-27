Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Four people were hurt in a wrong-way crash involving a stolen car in Dorchester late Wednesday night.
Boston Police said two teens were in the stolen car. According to the Boston Globe, when officers tried to stop them they rammed one of the responding cruisers then took off the wrong way up Blue Hill Avenue.
The car then hit another car head-on near Seaver Street close to the Franklin Park Zoo. The man and woman in that car and the two teens in the stolen car were taken to the hospital.