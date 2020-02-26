Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) – Two young men have been shot at a hotel near the Westgate Mall in Brockton.
#Plymouth #DA giving an update on shooting near #Westgate Mall. Two people shot – one expected to be ok, one life-threatening. Targeted shooting. #wbz pic.twitter.com/RHdCOtlmRy
— Katie Brace (@KatieBraceWBZ) February 26, 2020
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon when police were called to a Holiday Inn near the mall, where crime scenes appeared to be set up in a hallway and on the third floor.
One of the victims ran about 500 yards to the Westgate Mall for help. The other victim was flown to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other victim is expected to recover.
Authorities do not believe that the shootings were random.