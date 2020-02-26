WEATHER ALERT:Expect Heavy Rains, Wind Damage Overnight
BROCKTON (CBS) – Two young men have been shot at a hotel near the Westgate Mall in Brockton.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon when police were called to a Holiday Inn near the mall, where crime scenes appeared to be set up in a hallway and on the third floor.

One of the victims ran about 500 yards to the Westgate Mall for help. The other victim was flown to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other victim is expected to recover.

Authorities do not believe that the shootings were random.

