



(MARE) – Madaline is a friendly, talkative eight-year-old girl of Caucasian descent. She likes to ask many questions and can be described as wise for her age. Madaline’s favorite activities include puzzles, playing outside, watching movies and playing with her dolls. She also loves My Little Pony and different types of art projects. Madaline is able to adapt quickly to new faces and environments. She just started second grade at a new school, where she is working on getting familiar with the new people and the routine.

Madaline is legally freed for adoption, and her social worker believes she could thrive in any type of home environment. She will consider one or two-parent families; however, Madaline should be the youngest or only child in the home.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.