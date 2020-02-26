BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has been a professional quarterback for so long, there’s a chance that he could soon be throwing passes to the son of one of his former playmakers.

Thaddeus Moss, the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, would like that very much.

The younger Moss is among the tight ends available in the 2020 NFL Draft, and as you may have noticed throughout the 2019 season, the Patriots are pretty desperate when it comes to that position. They never really replaced Rob Gronkowski ahead of last season, and it led to an extremely frustrating year for Brady and the New England offense. After not selecting a tight end during last year’s draft, the Patriots should take one or two in 2020.

Moss would love to catch passes from the same guy who helped his pops set an NFL record with 23 receiving touchdowns in 2007.

“It would mean a lot,” Moss told reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday. “Just to catch a touchdown pass period in the NFL would mean a lot. But to catch it from Tom Brady knowing that he threw a good amount of touchdown passes to my father, it would be a good story.”

"Meeting @TomBrady when I was younger, walking down the hallways seeing @TedyBruschi, seeing @CoachVrabel50, those are probably the most fond memories that I've had." As the son of @RandyMoss, Thaddeus Moss is no stranger to New England. pic.twitter.com/L1JcQgtTMV — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 25, 2020

Of course for that good story to happen in New England, the Pats would have to draft Moss. And, a little more importantly, Brady would have to return to the only franchise he’s ever played for. We won’t know if that’s happening until mid-March.

But until then, we can conjure up visions of another Brady-to-Moss connection in New England. Brady and the elder Moss put together one of the most dangerous aerial assaults in NFL history in 2007, a year that the young Moss remembers well.

“Probably my most fond memories is the undefeated season that they had,” Moss said Tuesday. “Obviously, they didn’t finish it the way they wanted to. That, and I was in the facility once or twice before, meeting Tom Brady when I was younger, sitting there star struck. Walking down the hallway seeing Tedy Bruschi, seeing Coach Vrabel walking down the hallway when I was younger. Those are probably the fondest memories that I’ve had.”

The younger Moss likely won’t be breaking any records when he makes his way to the NFL, but he isn’t afraid to discuss his father’s legacy. In fact, he embraces it as he looks to start his own career in the league.

“The questions will never get old. To be honest, I actually like talking about him,” said the younger Moss. “There’s not a lot of people who get to talk about their dad being a Hall of Famer and being in this position already.”

After catching 47 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns in his only season at LSU, Moss is projected to be a Day 3 pick in the upcoming draft. Given New England’s collection of later-round picks, and their glaring need at tight end, there could be another Moss running routes in New England in 2020.