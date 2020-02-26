Comments
TAUNTON (CBS) – The Taunton Police Department looking to end the stigma that prevents many officers from seeking mental health services.
In a moving video posted to Facebook, members of the department share some sobering statistics about suicide rates among police officers. They each finish by reciting a promise – “I will listen.”
“Each year we lose more officers to suicide than by any other means. This is a preventable national tragedy,” Chief Edward Walsh says. “Officers are not alone – I will listen.”
It’s part of a nationwide campaign by Blue H.E.L.P. to bring awareness to suicide and mental health issues among law enforcement officers. The organization recorded 228 officer suicides in 228.