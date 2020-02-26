NORWOOD (CBS) – Norwood police are asking the public for help to find a missing man. Francis Connolly “can become violent to himself or others” when off medications, authorities said.
Connolly, who has mental health issues, was last seen attending a day program in Norwood at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The 69-year-old is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds with a white beard and long white hair. He was wearing jeans, white shoes, a jean jacket and a brown coat with a multicolored hat.
Police said Connolly hasn’t committed a crime, but they are looking to get him medical treatment. Anyone who sees him is asked to not approach him and instead call police at 781-440-5100 or call 9-1-1.
Connolly is not believed to be in the Norwood area and may have left the state based on past history.