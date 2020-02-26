CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston is getting even more Bon Jovi this summer. The rock band has added a second show at the TD Garden with singer Bryan Adams.

The Garden said there is “overwhelming demand” for tickets for the July 16 concert. The second date will be July 17, and tickets go on sale to the general public March 6 at 10 a.m.

The Bon Jovi 2020 Tour is coming to arenas all over the country this summer in support for a new album that’s set to be released later in the year.

Bill Belichick celebrates with Jon Bon Jovi after the 2016 AFC Championship Game. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Will noted Bon Jovi fans Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft be at the Garden? Last year the Patriots owner rocked out with Jon Bon Jovi to “Livin’ On A Prayer.”

