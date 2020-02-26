Comments
MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – I-Team sources have confirmed a prisoner escaped the state police barracks Tuesday.
The State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Victor Ussow on warrants for assault and battery. Troopers brought the 42-year-old man, who sources say has a long criminal record, to the Middleboro State Police Barracks and put him in a holding cell about 3:25 p.m.
However, at the 9 p.m. cell check, Ussow was gone. State Police say a preliminary investigation showed the cell door did not properly lock and Ussow was able to escape through the back door of the barracks.
Police said Ussow was on the run until after 11 p.m. when troopers captured him at home in Taunton. He was trying to escape again by jumping out a window.