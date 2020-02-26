HUDSON, N.H. (CBS) – There will be a procession Wednesday in New Hampshire to honor an Air Force officer who was killed in a plane crash in Afghanistan.
United States Air Force Captain Ryan Phaneuf, 30, of Hudson, was one of two Air Force officers killed when their electronic surveillance plane went down January 27. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but authorities said there’s no indication it was an enemy attack.
Phaneuf graduated from Alvirne High School in 2007.
His body will arrive at the Nashua Airport just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Hudson and Nashua Police and Fire Departments will then escort the hearse to the Dumont Sullivan Funeral Home in Hudson.
A wake will be held there Friday. The funeral is scheduled for Saturday morning at St. Kathryn’s Church on Dracut Road in Hudson.
According to his obituary, Phaneuf will receive full military honors in a private burial in Arlington National Cemetery on March 9.