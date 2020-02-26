Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox prospect Chih-Jung Liu arrived at Spring Training. But he will have to wait to get to work on the diamond.
Liu, a pitcher from Taiwan, is under quarantine in a hotel room to protect against potential coronavirus concerns.
The Boston Globe reported that Liu is being delivered three meals a day, lifting weights, and going on an occasional run at the hotel.
A spokesman for the Red Sox told the newspaper the decision was made out of “an overabundance of caution” with global concerns about the coronavirus.
Liu signed with the Red Sox as an international free agent in October.