



BOSTON (CBS) – Stoneham travel agent Annette King believes there is a lot of “misinformation and rumors” about the coronavirus. The owner of Durgan Travel Services is worried about helping her clients deal with fear of the virus.

She specializes in tours to Italy where there’s been an outbreak. She’s had some cancellations and unwelcome news. “That is my fear that people are getting angry at us. They think we’re not taking action, which we are. But airlines and our land partners are not refunding anybody right now,” said King.

READ: State Monitors Hundreds For Coronavirus Symptoms

Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood also continues to be hit hard by virus fears even as health officials continue to stress the risk is low. China Pearl should be bustling with customers at lunchtime, but in the near empty restaurant, the Taiwanese Consul General is networking with community members about the need for business.

“Let the right message spread around. Don’t let fear spread around us,” said Douglas Hsu, Director-General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston.

Bike racks and accessories are his business, but Jeff Greenstein depends on manufacturing in China to get the goods. “That is the most nerve-wracking part I don’t really know,” said Greenstein, the president of Delta Cycle in Randolph.

Greenstein said he doesn’t yet know what the impact of the coronavirus will be on his business. His factory in China has finally reopened after a month delay, and he hopes his current inventory will be enough for now. “We’re probably three to four weeks behind,” Greenstein said. “Now we’re trying to figure out when to resume shipping.”