BOSTON (CBS) – Heavy rain, a few rumbles of thunder, pockets of wind damage. … It may not be what you’d typically expect for a weather alert blog in late February, but alas, this is our winter of 2019-2020. We have an active overnight of weather ahead with some lingering impacts for Thursday morning’s commute.
The area of rain will move quickly in and out of our area, with the majority coming between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday. Rainfall amounts will range between 0.5” and 1.5,” enough to cause some pockets of street flooding during the morning drive. As the storm passes overhead, it will rapidly deepen, causing some powerful winds to stir up. East-southeast winds will gust up to 50 mph in some coastal areas, including the Outer Cape Cod area and Cape Ann. The rest of Eastern Massachusetts will see some gusts between 20 mph and 40mph early Thursday morning.
We dry out late Thursday morning, and peak wind speeds will decrease somewhat. Expect moderately gusty conditions for the rest of Thursday into Friday, generally between 25 mph and 35mph out of the west.
Temperatures will fall below freezing Thursday evening, and wind chill values will range mainly in the teens through Friday morning.
Expect a very chilly weekend with temperatures peaking in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday.
