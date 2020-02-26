BOSTON (Hoodline) – When you think North End, you probably only think of Italian food. But some of the most popular restaurants serve other fare, from a bakery to a seafood restaurant. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in the North End, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list.
1. Tenoch Mexican
Topping the list is food truck and Mexican spot Tenoch Mexican. Located at 3 Lewis St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 313 reviews on Yelp. Tenoch Mexican offers asada tortas, chorizo tacos, burritos and more.
2. Mike’s Pastry
Next up is bakery Mike’s Pastry, which offers desserts, gelato and more, situated at 300 Hanover St. (between Wesley and Lathrop places). With four stars out of 7,133 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite. Mike’s Pastry serves up chocolate-dipped biscotti, pecan caramel cannoli, pistachio macaroons and more.
3. Carmelina’s
Italian spot Carmelina’s is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 307 Hanover St. (between Lathrop Place and Prince Street), 4.5 stars out of 2,096 reviews. On the menu, look for penne gorgonzola, frutti di mare, pan-roasted filet mignon and more.
4. Mare
Mare, an Italian spot that offers seafood and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 263 Yelp reviews. Head over to 223 Hanover St. (between Cross and Mechanic streets.) to see for yourself. Menu offerings include crab cocktail, New England lobster bisque and grilled swordfish.