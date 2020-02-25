BOSTON (CBS) – Nothing says spring has sprung in Boston like enjoying a hot dog on Castle Island. Sullivan’s is getting ready to kick off its 69th year in business on Saturday.
The local staple shared photos on Tuesday of trucks delivering hot dogs and soda. Hot dogs will be half off for the first week of the season.
Thirsty thinking about those hot dogs? Don’t worry, @pepsi is here to bring us cold, refreshing beverages to go with your meal! Don’t forget to order yours Saturday, Feb. 29th as we prepare to #LeapIntoSullys pic.twitter.com/9qeGPhzhJW
— Sullivan's ☘️ (@sullydogs) February 25, 2020
Anyone flocking to Castle Island for opening day will want to bundle up. The high temperature is only expected to be about 35 degrees.
Sullivan’s will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the month of March.
Last summer, Sullivan’s opened a new location in Logan Airport.