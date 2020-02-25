CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Sullivan's Castle Island


BOSTON (CBS) – Nothing says spring has sprung in Boston like enjoying a hot dog on Castle Island. Sullivan’s is getting ready to kick off its 69th year in business on Saturday.

The local staple shared photos on Tuesday of trucks delivering hot dogs and soda. Hot dogs will be half off for the first week of the season.

Anyone flocking to Castle Island for opening day will want to bundle up. The high temperature is only expected to be about 35 degrees.

Sullivan’s will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the month of March.

Last summer, Sullivan’s opened a new location in Logan Airport.

Comments

Leave a Reply