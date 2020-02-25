BOSTON (CBS) – Lawyers are eyeing April for oral arguments in Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s prostitution case.
Last week, a Florida appeals court agreed to hear arguments in the case. Prosecutors are appealing a lower court decision to toss video that allegedly shows Kraft engaging in sex acts at the Orchids of Asia spa in Jupiter.
Kraft pleaded not guilty to two charges of soliciting a prostitute in February 2019.
Judge Leonard Hanser ruled in May 2019 that prosecution could not use video from inside the massage parlor in court. Hanser said Jupiter police detectives and the judge who issued the search warrant allowing the secret installation of cameras at Orchids of Asia did not do enough to minimize the invasion of privacy of other customers, some of whom only received legal massages.
In paperwork filed Monday, attorneys for both sides said they agreed on April 15-17 or April 22-24 as proposed dates for the arguments. Each side would get 42 minutes to make their case.
The defense’s side would be split as 14 minutes for Kraft and 14 minutes apiece for defendants in two related cases. The state would have any remaining time for rebuttal testimony.