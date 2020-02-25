BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and Tom Brady’s camp haven’t had any significant contract talks this offseason. That will change this week at the NFL Combine.
A whole lot of ground work gets down between teams and agents at the Combine in Indianapolis, and Brady’s agent, Don Yee, and the Patriots brass are expected to start chatting, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
“It should be the starting off point for real dialogue over the course of the next month,” Rapoport said on Monday’s NFL Now. “Either way, nothing’s expected to happen until right up in the cusp of free agency. At that point, all sides should know what Brady’s plans are.”
If you thought the Brady free agency hype died down a bit over the last few days, it’s about to ramp up again.
The 42-year-old Brady is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this offseason, with plenty of suitors expected to line up for his services. The Patriots have exclusive negotiating rights until March 16, which is when the NFL’s legal tampering period begins. Brady will officially be a free agent on March 18.
Brady reportedly wants to test the waters and do the full free agent tour, though he isn’t looking to break the bank as the highest-paid QB. If he does return to New England, he wants to team to surround him with a little more talent on the offensive side of the ball.