BOSTON (CBS) — Only one of Don Sweeney’s prized trade deadline acquisitions will put on a Bruins sweater for the first time Tuesday night when Boston hosts the Calgary Flames.

The Bruins acquired a pair of players from the Anaheim Ducks in two separate moves ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, picking up Ondrej Kase last week before landing Nick Ritchie on Monday. Ritchie will be in the lineup Tuesday, but Kase will not, per head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Kase skated with his new team on Monday morning, but he hasn’t suited up for game action since Feb. 7 due to an illness. He may not have to wait too long to get in his first game as a Bruin, as Cassidy said Kase’s debut could come later in the week. The Bruins host the Dallas Stars on Thursday night before hitting the road for a matchup with the Islanders in New York on Saturday.

Ritchie, however, will be in the Boston lineup Tuesday evening, despite being a Bruin for a tick over 24 hours by the time the puck drops. The big-bodied forward will skate on Boston’s third line with Charlie Coyle and Anders Bjork, Cassidy announced Tuesday morning.

Chatting with reporters in the Boston dressing room, Ritchie said he flew to Boston shortly after Monday’s trade went down, eager to get started with his new team.

“It’s really exciting. They’ve been a great team for so long, a first-place team. They have some exciting things going,” said Ritchie. “This seems like a really good group and a good team as well.”

He hopes to bring his big style to a Bruins team vying for a Stanley Cup. The Bruins have won 11 of their last 13 games, and currently lead the NHL with 90 points on the season.

“Obviously in Anaheim, the playoffs weren’t going to be this year. It’s nice to switch gears and be on board for hopefully a long playoff run,” he said.