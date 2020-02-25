BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The drug maker Moderna has shipped a potential coronavirus vaccine for humans to government researchers for testing.
Shares of the biotech company soared early Tuesday, a day after the company said it sent vials to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for early-stage testing in the United States.
More than 80,000 people have been infected globally from the viral outbreak that began late last year in China. A total of 35 cases have been reported in the United States, including one in Massachusetts.
Read: CDC On Coronavirus
More than 2,600 people have died from the virus in mainland China, including one U.S. citizen.
Read: Why Coronavirus Is Dangerous
Shares of Moderna Inc., based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, jumped nearly 16% in premarket trading.
The stock started trading in late 2018 and set an all-time high price of $29.79 last April, according to FactSet.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)