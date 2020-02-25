BOSTON (CBS) – As an exceptionally warm February comes to a close, Massachusetts officials are telling the public to stay off ice-covered bodies of water in the state.
“The ice may look safe” the Department of Conservation and Recreation tweeted on Tuesday, but the mild winter means venturing out onto a seemingly frozen surface could be dangerous.
“In a short period of time, an individual who falls into icy waters can experience hypothermia like symptoms, which can become fatal if not treated immediately,” the agency warned.
Last week, rescuers pulled four people from the ice in Boylston. A fisherman fell through the ice there and three bystanders who tried to save him had to be rescued.
Below are some tips from the state on staying safe when near bodies of water in the winter:
- Parents should supervise their children;
- Never go onto ice alone;
- Always keep your pets on a leash, and do not let them out off-leash near bodies of water that are covered by ice;
- Beware of ice covered with snow. Snow can insulate ice and keep it from freezing. It can also hide cracks as well as other weak spots;
- Ice formed overflowing water (including springs under the surface) is generally weaker than ice over still water;
- Ice seldom freezes or thaws at a uniform rate. It can be a foot thick in one spot or an inch thick in another;
- If a companion falls through the ice and you are unable to reach that person from shore, throw something to them (a rope, tree branch, even jumper cables from a car, etc.). If this does not work, go or phone for help. Get medical assistance for the victim immediately;
- If you fall in, try not to panic. Turn toward the direction you came from, and place your hands and arms on the unbroken surface, working forward by kicking your feet. Once the ice is solid enough to hold you, and you can pull yourself out, remain lying on the ice (do not stand; lying down spreads your weight across a wider area, lessening your weight on any one spot) and roll away from the hole. Crawl back the way you came, keeping your weight distributed, until you return to solid ice or ground; and,
- As the season progresses, plan accordingly and use caution, as the conditions of older ice greatly varies and is subject to rapid changes.