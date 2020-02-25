ASHLAND (CBS) — A dog was rescued from freezing waters Tuesday afternoon after it fell through ice at an Ashland State Park pond and became trapped.
The dog’s owner, a woman in her 50s, called 911 around 3:15 p.m. after attempting to go into the water after her pet.
Ashland firefighters broke the ice to let the dog swim to shore.
Fire Chief Keith Robie said the woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation, while the dog was put in a police cruiser to warm up and then given over to animal control. Both are safe and recovering.
Great work by @AshlandMAFire @AshlandPolice and Ashland Animal Control who teamed up to rescue a dog that had fallen through the ice @ Ashland State Park this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ucxh4lUvdv
— Ashland MA Police (@AshlandPolice) February 25, 2020