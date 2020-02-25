CBSN BostonWatch Now
ASHLAND (CBS) — A dog was rescued from freezing waters Tuesday afternoon after it fell through ice at an Ashland State Park pond and became trapped.

The dog’s owner, a woman in her 50s, called 911 around 3:15 p.m. after attempting to go into the water after her pet.

Ashland firefighters broke the ice to let the dog swim to shore.

Fire Chief Keith Robie said the woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation, while the dog was put in a police cruiser to warm up and then given over to animal control. Both are safe and recovering.

