



CHARLESTON, S.C. (CBS) – There’s a lot on the line Tuesday night in the final debate for the Democratic candidates before Super Tuesday and next week’s Massachusetts primary. It could be especially crucial for Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Seven candidates will be on the debate stage in Charleston, South Carolina, where there’s a primary Saturday. Then next week, 1,357 delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday, so this will be the last time voters in several states will get to see the candidates square off before heading to the polls.

“CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King and CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will moderate the debate, which you can watch live at 8 p.m. on WBZ-TV.

“I think tonight the gloves are going to come off,” O’Donnell said, noting that everyone will likely go after front-runner Bernie Sanders.

“I think what you’re going to see tonight is an ideological fight for the heart and soul of the Democratic Party, whether you want a Democratic socialist, then Senator Warren, or someone who is a Bloomberg, more Wall Street Democrat who in the past has been a Republican and that’s going to be the fight.”

“60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker, who will also question the debate candidates, said this is a “big night” for Warren.

“She started off sort of gangbusters, but again, as with (Joe) Biden, she’s had a lackluster performance in these early races. This is the place where she has to pull herself out of the pack.”

CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett believes Sanders is about to go through what Warren faced earlier in the campaign.

“She built her campaign steadily from April through October and then what happened? When she started to get deeply specific on the numbers of Medicare for all and there was a re-appraisal,” Garrett said. “We are now seeing Bernie Sanders, for the very first time, getting specific on his numbers. Will that provoke the same kind of re-appraisal that damaged Elizabeth Warren?”

Garrett also noted that Michael Bloomberg needs a better debate performance to make a better “first impression the second time around” after his abysmal showing in his first debate last week.