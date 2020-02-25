Comments
CHELMSFORD (CBS) — Both sides of Route 3 were shut down near Interstate 495 as a med-flight helicopter responded to a serious crash around 2 p.m. Monday. It appeared a sedan ended up crushed underneath a pickup truck.
The crash occurred on the northbound side of the highway in Chelmsford.
Massachusetts State Police said life-threatening injuries were reported and one person was med-flighted to Boston with serious injuries.
At least one person was taken away in an ambulance. It’s unclear how many people were hurt.
Traffic was heavily backed up in both directions.
No other information is available at this time.