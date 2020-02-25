CBSN BostonWatch Now
CHELMSFORD (CBS) — Both sides of Route 3 were shut down near Interstate 495 as a med-flight helicopter responded to a serious crash around 2 p.m. Monday. It appeared a sedan ended up crushed underneath a pickup truck.

The crash occurred on the northbound side of the highway in Chelmsford.

Massachusetts State Police said life-threatening injuries were reported and one person was med-flighted to Boston with serious injuries.

At least one person was taken away in an ambulance. It’s unclear how many people were hurt.

A car was crushed underneath a pickup truck on Route 3 in Chelmsford Tuesday (WBZ-TV)

Traffic was heavily backed up in both directions.

No other information is available at this time.

