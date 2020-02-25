Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – One person was killed and another injured in separate shootings hours apart in Mattapan and Hyde Park.
Boston Police responded to Violet Street in Mattapan around 7:30 p.m. Monday and found a man had been shot and did not survive. No arrests were made in the incident.
Several hours later around 2 a.m., police filled a Hyde Park neighborhood after a man was shot on Frazer Street, not far from a charter school and playground.
There was broken glass in the street and a car was towed away.
Boston Police said the man was initially believed to have life-threatening injuries. He was later upgraded to serious condition but is now expected to survive.