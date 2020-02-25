Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Bernie Sanders is coming to Boston. The Vermont senator’s campaign announced that he’s holding a rally on Boston Common Saturday.
The latest poll shows Sanders in a tight race in the Massachusetts Democratic presidential primary with the state’s own senator, Elizabeth Warren. Massachusetts is one of 16 states and territories voting next week on “Super Tuesday.”
Sanders supporters are asked to start gathering at 10 a.m. for the rally that starts at noon. It’s free and open to the public, but entrance is on a first-come, first-served basis.
On Friday night, Sanders is holding a rally at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.