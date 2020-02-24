



The start of a new decade is the perfect opportunity to reexamine your health and embrace a new wellness journey. In doing so, diet and exercise may come to mind first. However, one of the most overlooked and vital factors for long-term health is the well-being of your eyes, ears, nose and throat.

Eye Health

Scheduling regular eye examinations are important in order to properly protect your vision.

For Meagan Hathaway, a 19-year-old from Marblehead, a routine check-up with her pediatrician led to a complex eye diagnosis. Meagan had a concerning brown spot on her eye and was referred to ophthalmologist Mary E. Aronow, MD at Massachusetts Eye and Ear. She was diagnosed with eye melanoma.

Meagan’s mother Trish, upon learning of the diagnosis, said, “I was shocked, but also reassured, because Dr. Aronow laid everything out for us.”

After successful radiation treatment, Meagan was able to return to her athletic life and continue swimming, her favorite activity.

In the digital age, eye health is more vital than ever, as overconsumption of technology and blue screens is commonplace. A reduction in screen exposure throughout the day, and taking periodic breaks at work, can drastically reduce eye strain and dryness.

Also, proper eye hygiene is necessary to prevent the spread of bacteria. For makeup wearers, hand washing is essential prior to the application of eye makeup, as is regularly replacing products such as mascara and eyeliner, which expire.

Ear Health

Have you ever woken up the day after a concert or a wedding and heard ringing in an ear? According to Michael S. Cohen, MD, an ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist at Mass. Eye and Ear, these events can cause measurable hearing loss.

It may be unnoticeable until small hints, such as trouble hearing at a cocktail party, arise. Even with minimal damage in the short-term, long-term consequences can be severe. “A direct link between hearing loss and cognitive decline has been proven,” said Dr. Cohen.

“The best way to counteract hearing loss is by using ear protection,” explained Dr. Cohen. “Foam ear plugs for adults, or ear muffs for young children, are a great place to start. Hidden hearing loss, which is hearing loss that stems from the inner ear that may present as difficulty hearing conversations in noisy environments, is also common, so we always recommend seeing a hearing specialist to check if there are any issues.”

For those already experiencing hearing loss, consulting a doctor is the best next step. The doctor may recommend hearing aids, which come in a variety of options and could help avoid additional hearing loss.

Nose Health

Having a healthy nose is vital to feeling well and being able to smell.

Common nose issues tend to be caused by sinus infections or allergies. If you experience routine sinus infections, schedule a visit with your primary care provider for help in relieving your symptoms. If the problem persists or you experience smell loss, nasal obstruction or additional sinus pressure, visit an ENT specialist or a Sinus Center. An appointment with an allergist can also help pinpoint and treat specific allergies as well as ease nasal discomfort.

More severe cases such as chronic sinusitis and sleep apnea should be taken seriously to ensure that those affected are breathing properly and have a nasal passage free of obstruction. Consult an ENT specialist if these conditions are of concern.

Neck and Throat Health

It’s easy to take facial and neck function for granted and to consider mouth, nose and eyebrow movement second nature. Prevention of issues involving the neck and throat can be as simple as monitoring the areas for abnormalities and consulting a primary care physician or ENT specialist with any concerns.

Observing tonsil size is a good way to monitor throat health, as Steve K., a 59-year-old from Quincy, experienced. After antibiotics from his general practitioner only irritated his tonsil more, Steve sought answers from Mark A. Varvares, MD at Mass. Eye and Ear.

“About the scariest words you can hear a doctor say is, ‘you’ve got cancer,” explained Steve. “But Dr. Varvares didn’t say it that way. Instead he said, ‘you’re going to be just fine. We’ll take a closer look and see if surgery or radiation is the best avenue, but this kind of cancer has an excellent outcome.”

Another way to protect yourself and your children is through human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations. Commonly known to cause cervical cancer or genital warts, some strains of HPV can also cause neck and throat cancers and papilloma in airways. “An HPV vaccine, which defends against strains that lead to genital warts, cervical cancer and oropharyngeal cancer, are a great way to protect against possible cancer risks,” said Dr. Varvares.

Making small day-to-day changes as well as having a general awareness of symptoms related to the eyes, ears, nose and throat are essential in order to improve your overall health. Working with your primary care provider, and eye and ENT specialists when necessary, will help you pinpoint solutions for vision issues, hearing loss and allergies, and identify lumps before they become life-threatening.