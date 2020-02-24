READING (CBS) – Two people with life-threatening injuries were pulled out of a fire at an apartment building in Reading early Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to the complex on High Street near the MBTA commuter rail station around 3:30 a.m. and found flames shooting out the windows of a third floor apartment.
When they got inside that apartment they found two people unconscious, one by the front door and another further inside the unit. They performed CPR on both and then rushed them to the hospital. There’s no word yet on their conditions and their names have not been made public.
“Firefighters were able to knock down the fire inside the unit. They also had to search the entire building and evacuate the building,” Reading Fire Chief Greg Burns told reporters.
“Somebody was smashing at my door and I thought I was being broken into. It was the fire department kicking it in, saying ‘Get out, get out.’,” said resident Ron Steenbruggen.
There are 12 units in the building, which does not have a sprinkler system, but it does have fire alarms. No one else was hurt.
There’s no word yet on how the fire started.