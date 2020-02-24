BOSTON (CBS) — Ondrej Kase was on the ice with his new team for the first time Monday morning, getting a feel for life as a Boston Bruin. But he may have to wait a few more days before playing his first game in a Boston sweater.
Kase practiced without restriction on Monday, skating on a line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton. He gushed about Krejci’s passing after the session, almost giddy about the possibilities when their line hits the ice.
“He’s unbelievable. He can find you everywhere – he’s a great passer,” Kase said of Krejci. “I’m really happy I’m on his line.”
There was happiness all around for Kase, who said landing with the Bruins was the best scenario for him. But he may have to wait a few more nights to debut for his new team.
The 24-year-old was on injured reserve when Boston acquired him from Anaheim late last week, and hasn’t played since Feb. 7 with an illness that has cost him the last five games. It’s still unclear if Kase will make his debut Tuesday night when the Bruins host the Calgary Flames.
Kase said he’s healthy enough to play, and if it were up to him, he’d be wearing that spoked-B on Tuesday. But head coach Bruce Cassidy hinted that the winger may benefit from a few more practices with his new team, so that debut may be on hold. If Kase isn’t ready for Tuesday night, his debut would likely come Thursday night when Boston hosts the Dallas Stars.