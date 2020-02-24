STOCKBRIDGE (CBS) – New England is well-represented in a new ranking of small towns in the United States. In fact, Big 7 Travel ranked Stockbridge in the Berkshires No. 1 on its list of “The 50 Most Charming Small Towns in America.”
The travel website highlights Stockbridge’s connection to Norman Rockwell. The famous painter lived there for 25 years and the museum in town bearing his name houses the world’s largest collection of his art.
“Stockbridge looks like something out of a Norman Rockwell painting, and that’s because it is! This cozy New England town was made famous by his portrayal of the city during Christmas,” Big 7 Travel says. “Its charming square, constant community events, historic inns, local eateries and preserved homes make it top the list for America’s most charming small towns.”
The New England towns in the Top 10 are Woodstock, Vermont at No. 2, Sugar Hill, New Hampshire at No. 4. and Meredith, N.H. in 7th. Others making the list include Mystic, Connecticut (11th), Stowe, Vt. (13th), Nantucket (26th), Bennington, Vt. (28th), Great Barrington (29th) and Montpelier, Vt. (49th).
Big 7 Travel says it only looked at towns with less than 50,000 people and searched for communities with “a unique quality.”
See the full list here.