BOSTON (CBS) — Eighteen bus stops and three Green Line stations have new E Ink signs that show real-time arrival predictions, the MBTA announced Monday.
The bus stops, located in Belmont, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, and Watertown, each have one sign. The three Green Line stations, located in Boston and Brookline, have a total of 10 signs.
“While real-time predictions can significantly improve the rider experience, not all of our stations and stops have the connectivity needed to display this information. Solar-powered E Ink signs help us solve this problem,” the MBTA said.
The MBTA also removed the E Ink signs from the pilot program so they can be updated to 4G.
For the specific locations, visit the MBTA’s website.