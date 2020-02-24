LYNN (CBS) – One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Jones Terrace in Lynn Monday night. Police cruisers and emergency vehicles lit up Boston Street as the shooting was investigated.
Crowds of people, including many children, filled the sidewalks and poured onto the street after hearing gunshots. “I heard gunshots and I went running to my grandma,” a 10-year-old girl told WBZ. “She said ‘oh no it’s just fireworks’ and I’m like ‘there’s gunshots, gunshots!’”
Police responded at about 6:00 p.m. and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
The crowd strained to see down Jones Terrace, where police collected evidence near a body concealed by a sheet.
“I’ve lived in Lynn my whole life,” a man said. “All this area has been nothing but trouble.”
The violence at first sent neighbors hiding until police arrived and helped people inside the crime scene safely leave their homes.
“Right when the police came, we came right back here downstairs because we knew we were safe,” the 10-year-old girl said. “This is a nice street and I always wanted to live here and I always did. But it’s like unbelievable that this happened here.”
No arrests have been made. The Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Essex State Police Detective Unit and the Lynn Police are actively investigating.