CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso Previews NFL Combine, Compares Jordan Love To Patrick MahomesCBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso explains why Utah State's Jordan Love will be among those creating buzz coming out of the Combine.

Even After Retiring, Dante Scarnecchia Will Still Be Helping Patriots At CombineRetirement for Dante Scarnecchia is much, much different than retirement for most others.

MLB Tells Court That Attempts At Cheating Are Part Of SportsAttempts at cheating are a part of sports, Major League Baseball said in urging a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit by fantasy contestants.

Ondrej Kase Takes Part In First Practice With Bruins, But Debut May Have To WaitOndrej Kase was on the ice with his new team for the first time Monday morning, getting a feel for life as a Boston Bruin. But he may have to wait a few more days before playing his first game in a Boston sweater.

Patriots Reportedly Exploring Pre-Draft Trade For Ravens Tight End Hayden HurstThe Patriots need a tight end, but they may not wait around for free agency or the NFL Draft to address the position.