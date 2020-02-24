Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A JetBlue flight bound for San Francisco had to return to Boston after possibly hitting birds. The airline told WBZ-TV that the pilot of Flight 133 reported a suspected bird strike after takeoff on Sunday.
The aircraft returned to Boston safely, and passengers continued to San Francisco on a different plane.
JetBlue says there’s no indication that the plane was damaged, but it was faster for passengers to board a new plane instead of waiting for it to be checked out by maintenance.