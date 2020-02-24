BOSTON (CBS) –Ilya Kovalchuk had a chance to escape Montreal and join their most heated rival in the NHL. The Boston Bruins also happen to be the best team in the NHL.
But the 36-year-old Russian star was given his choice between joining Boston and the Washington Capitals, and he decided to go with the latter. According to Igor Eronko of Sports Express, Kovalchuk’s agent, J.P. Barry, said his client picked Washington over Boston as his newest NHL team.
J.P. Barry told @sportexpress Ilya Kovalchuk had a choice of 2 teams. And he chose the #ALLCAPS over the #NHLBruins
— Igor Eronko (@IgorEronko) February 24, 2020
That means the Bruins were once again kicking the tires on adding Kovalchuk, who was released by the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 16 and then signed a two-way deal with Montreal. Kovalchuk had six goals and seven assists in 22 games with Montreal before he was traded to Washington for a third-round pick last week.
Boston acquired right winger Ondrej Kase from Anaheim last week, sending David Backes, prospect Axel Andresson, and a first-round pick to the Ducks. They are expected to remain active ahead of Monday’s 3 p.m. NHL trade deadline in search of more depth up and down their roster.