BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will not be trading for Chris Kreider on deadline day. The Boxford native has re-upped with the New York Rangers.
There were rumors connecting Boston and Krieder ahead of Monday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline, but that chatter is over now that the winger has reportedly agreed to a seven-year extension with New York with an annual average value of $6.5 million. Kreider, who played at Boston College, would have been a solid top-six upgrade for the Bruins, giving them a big, strong winger come the playoffs.
But Boston will have to turn their attention elsewhere.
With Kreider off the market, there’s the potential that the Rangers will look to move forward Jesper Fast ahead of the deadline. The Bruins are reportedly looking for some forward help ahead of the deadline, even after they acquired Ondrej Kase from the Ducks last week.