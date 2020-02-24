BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have swung another trade ahead of Monday afternoon’s deadline. Once again, Don Sweeney has gone to Anaheim to add to Boston’s forward depth, acquiring winger Nick Ritchie for Danton Heinen.
The 24-year-old Ritchie is a left-shot forward with eight goals and 11 assists over 41 games this season. He has four goals and four assists in 11 games in February, including a two-goal, two-assist outburst in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday. The 10th overall pick by Anaheim in 2014, Ritchie has 109 points (43 goals, 66 assists) over 287 career games.
At 6-foot-2 and 234-pounds, Ritchie will add a bit more size to Boston’s lineup. Ritchie is a much more physical player than Heinen, dishing out 79 hits for the season.
Ritchie is the younger brother of forward Brett Ritchie, who started the season in Boston but is currently playing for the Providence Bruins.
Boston added Anaheim right winger Ondrek Kase last week, but is reportedly still looking for some right-wing help ahead of Monday’s 3 p.m. deadline. Swapping Heinen for Ritchie saves the Bruins roughly $1.3 million this season, so chances are Sweeney and company are not done on deadline day.