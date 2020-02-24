Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Regular physical activity promotes good physical and mental health, but only about a quarter of American kids get the recommended amount. The American Academy of Pediatrics has issued recommendations to pediatricians on how to get kids moving.
Kids and teens should get at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day, but most are falling short, especially minority children, kids in rural and urban areas, teenage girls, and children with special needs.
So the group is asking pediatricians to screen children for levels of physical activity at every visit, to work with caregivers to set realistic strategies for greater physical activity for the whole family, and to write physical prescriptions for exercise.