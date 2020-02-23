BOSTON (CBS) — Seven people were displaced after flames ripped through a house in Roxbury Sunday morning. Boston firefighters responded to Humboldt Avenue around 6:20 a.m.
Crews used multiple ladders to put out flames shooting through the roof and kitchen.
No one was injured but the damages are estimated to be around $500,000.
All occupants are safely evacuated from the building. Fire is thru the roof in the rear of the building all companies are working pic.twitter.com/PsewsPj1xF
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 23, 2020
“It’s tough. It’s tough on them and they’re very, very nice people in there so you don’t like to see this happen but by our aggressive actions we were able to limit the property damage and obviously save their lives,” said District Fire Chief Robert Dowling.
Investigators suspect this was an electrical fire.