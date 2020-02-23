



CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — While the next presidential primary is in South Carolina, campaigns elsewhere are heating up ahead of Super Tuesday. Massachusetts will partake in the popular voting day on March 3.

On Sunday, actor Michael Douglas went door to door in Quincy, hoping his star power would win votes for the Michael Bloomberg campaign.

He also told a crowd of campaign workers that these are urgent times.

“As far as I can tell here in Massachusetts, it’s pretty close right now. It’s pretty close. So we have a great opportunity with all of your support, with your calls, and you’re knocking on doors to get the momentum,” Douglas said.

In Cambridge, Boston Marathon bombing survivor Patrick Downes said Elizabeth Warren had his support partially because of her actions immediately following the bombing.

“She walked in first to Boston Medical Center and saw [my wife] Jess and Jess said you’ve got go over to see Patrick at Beth Israel because he’s a huge fan. And the moment she came in, there was this message that she had our back,” he told a group of Warren supporters.

Pete Buttigieg campaigned at a South Carolina church on Sunday.

“We have a president right now who when he took office said, you remember he said, ‘I alone can fix it.’ And if there’s one thing that I know, one thing that you are humbled in the knowledge of when you are put in charge of anything, it is that nobody this side of paradise can fix anything alone, Buttigieg said. “And we’ve got a lot that needs fixing right now.”

Bernie Sanders, who is coming off a win in Nebraska, is looking ahead to Texas.

“I think the candidate who wins Texas has a very strong chance of becoming the Democratic nominee. And you see it in rallies like this,” he said.

Joe Biden refused to make any specific predictions about South Carolina on Face The Nation.

“I’ll do well there and I’ll do well beyond there as well… Look you guys can do all the pontificating about what it means that’s not my job,” said Biden.