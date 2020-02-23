



BOSTON (CBS) — Best Buy was busy all weekend with folks purchasing the latest hands-free cell phone devices for cars. Starting Sunday, the new distracted driving law is officially in effect across Massachusetts.

Scott Neilson thinks the change is necessary. “I think it’s frankly a good move and sometimes we need some encouragement to do the right thing,” he said.

Bob Primak of Waltham agreed. “I’ve had some near misses and I knew that the people were on their phones because I saw that, so I am very glad that this is in effect,” Primak said.

He added, “It’s hard to change but when you hear the stories about the terrible crashes and when people realize what’s needed, they will do it.”

Drivers have been warned for weeks ago the new law, which makes touching a phone for more than a tap to answer a call or activate a GPS is illegal. Phones must also be properly mounted to the windshield or dashboard.

Lawmakers hope it will make all roads safer in Massachusetts.

Newton resident Moira Lanier also thinks the law is a step in the right direction. “I’m really glad. I see people with their phone on and it’s a hazard for sure.”

“This is one more good reminder to stay focused on driving and not on the conversation,” Neilson added.

Police are already enforcing the new law but there will be a grace period without fines until March 31. After that, there will be a $100 fine for the first offense, a $250 fine for a second and fines of $500 for subsequent offenses