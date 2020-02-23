BOSTON (CBS) – Three dogs up for adoption through Save-A-Dog Humane Society were featured this week on WBZ-TV’s Pet Parade.
Molly is a 6-year-old recently spayed beagle with the stature of a basset hound. Molly loves people, is extremely laid back and could use a few walks since she is a little on the heavier side at 44 pounds.
Guy is only nine months old. He’s a very attentive dog who loves to play, loves toys and is good with other dogs. Because Guy likes to bark to let you know when someone is at the door, he probably wouldn’t be a great apartment dog.
Bosco is a bulldog collie mix who is just three months old. He has lots of growing to do and would make a great dog for anyone.
In total there are currently 15 dogs up for adoption through Save-A-Dog. To see them all, visit the Save-A-Dog website.