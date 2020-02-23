BOSTON (CBS) – Words aren’t the only things that matter to undecided voters in presidential elections.
To break down the latest Democratic presidential debate, which took place Wednesday in Las Vegas, WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller sat down with body language expert Don Khuory.
For years, Khoury has been scoring candidates’ body language on a 40-point scale. He said it measures what independent voters are looking for in a candidate.
Bernie Sanders breaks many of what Khoury considers to be the norms of body language.
“He’s just so transparent. Believes what he’s saying. That takes care of a lot of violations,” said Khoury.
Keller @ Large: Breaking Down President Trump’s Body Language
Mike Bloomberg was widely believed to have struggled during his first debate. That was Khoury’s conclusion as well.
“I just can’t believe how unprepared he was. He appeared unprepared and didn’t know what he was doing,” said Khoury.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren made headlines after the debate for her takedowns of Bloomberg. But Khoury said her body language doesn’t score highly.
“I find her language to be too rapid and jerky,” said Khoury. “The head movements. People don’t like that because it denotes, whether she is or not, a certain lack of emotional control.