CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Barnes & Noble, Boston News, Braintree News


BRAINTREE (CBS) — The Barnes & Noble in Braintree will stay open after all. The store was set to close Saturday after it was unable to come to a lease agreement with the landlord.

Instead on Saturday, the store tweeted they would not be closing because “after further review, we have decided to keep our Barnes & Noble Braintree open!”

The Granite Street store, which has been open for 26 years, neighbors a Pier 1 Imports that will be closing after that company filed for bankruptcy.

Comments

Leave a Reply