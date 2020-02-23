BRAINTREE (CBS) — The Barnes & Noble in Braintree will stay open after all. The store was set to close Saturday after it was unable to come to a lease agreement with the landlord.
Instead on Saturday, the store tweeted they would not be closing because “after further review, we have decided to keep our Barnes & Noble Braintree open!”
🎉 Exciting News!
You may have heard that we were going to close this bookstore on February 22. Fortunately, we are thrilled to share after further review, we have decided to keep our Barnes & Noble Braintree open! pic.twitter.com/KRPpqkeNAQ
— B&N,Braintree (@BNBraintree) February 22, 2020
The Granite Street store, which has been open for 26 years, neighbors a Pier 1 Imports that will be closing after that company filed for bankruptcy.