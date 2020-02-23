Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Dustin Pedroia’s absence from the Red Sox will continue for the foreseeable future.
After suffering yet another setback with his left knee in the offseason, the Red Sox announced on Sunday that the second baseman has been moved to the 60-day injured list. In a corresponding move, Boston claimed right-hander Phillips Valdez off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.
Pedroia has undergone three surgeries since Manny Machado slid into his knee in April 2017, first going under the knife in October 2017. The second baseman has played just nine game over the last two seasons.
A timeline for Pedroia’s potential return to the team is not clear.