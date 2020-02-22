Comments
PLAINVILLE (CBS) — Plainville police say an elderly woman crashed her car into the front of a laundromat Saturday morning. A worker at the front desk was hit and suffered minor injuries.
Police said an 85-year-old woman accelerated instead of braking as she pulled into a parking space at Bubble King laundromat, causing her car to jump the curb and crash through the front window.
The employee behind the counter was hit and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver was not injured.