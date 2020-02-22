MALDEN (CBS) — A World War II veteran and longtime Stop & Shop employee was honored Saturday in Malden. Seventy-five years after Louis San Miguel was hit in the shoulder by shrapnel while fighting in the U.S Army in Europe, he’s finally receiving a Purple Heart.
San Miguel survived and came home to raise a family in Braintree. He’s 95 years old now.
He’s made several attempts over the years to get a Purple Heart, but his service records were destroyed in a fire. His family never game up though, and he was finally awarded one at a Boston veterans’ function.
“I’m just overwhelmed. People are so wonderful, and I hope all the other veterans feel the same as I do right now,” San Miguel said. “I have to cry I’m sorry. It’s been worth it. I was so proud to serve our country.”
His wife of 67 years and the rest of his family were overjoyed to see him finally get the award.
“Ever since I’ve been young and a small child, he’s talked about the fact that he would love to get the Purple Heart,” his daughter said. “It’s just wonderful. I’m so happy we could make him happy.”
San Miguel has remained incredibly active over the years and is still working as a cashier at Stop & Shop where he recently celebrated his birthday.