WHITMAN (CBS) – A candlelight vigil will be held Friday night in Whitman to honor two children, their mother and grandmother who were killed earlier this week in a horrific crash in Florida.
Five-year-old Scarlett Smith, her 11-year-old brother Jaxon, their mother, 41-year-old Julie Smith of Whitman and their grandmother, 76-year-old Josephine Fay of South Weymouth, died when their minivan was hit by a pickup truck just outside of Orlando Tuesday evening.
Four others in the van – Scarlett’s twin sister Skylar, her 10-year-old sister Shalie, their father, Shane Smith and their grandfather William Fay – survived. The family was in Florida during school vacation week for a trip to Disney World.
Whitman Youth Soccer is organizing the candlelight vigil for the Smith family at 7 p.m. Friday at Hanson Middle School, where Jaxon was a sixth grader. He also played in the soccer league in town.
Counselors will be at the Hanson Middle School on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon to help anyone coping with the loss.
The family thanked those who stepped forward in their time of need in a statement Thursday, saying, “The Fay/Smith Families greatly appreciate the outpouring of support and prayers as we process the events of this horrific tragedy.”
“We are truly heartbroken,” they said. “We continue to grieve for the loss of our loved ones. Thank you for your outpouring of kindness.”