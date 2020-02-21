Comments
ROSLINDALE (CBS) — The Registry of Motor Vehicles branch on Washington Street in Roslindale has been closed indefinitely due to a “facility issue,” the Massachusetts RMV announced Friday.
The RMV did not specify what the issue is, but said it happened early Thursday morning.
“We are sorry for this inconvenience to our customers and will appreciate everyone’s patience as we work with the City of Boston to understand the longer term service implications,” said acting registrar Jamey Tesler said in a statement.
Anyone who needs to find a registry near them can visit the RMV website.