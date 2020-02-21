



ASHBURNHAM (CBS) – Police in Ashburnham are looking for surveillance cameras that may have recorded a hit-and-run Wednesday that left a woman hurt and her dog dead.

Julia Stillman went out for a walk with her dog Lucy. They were on their way back, just around the corner from home when they were struck. Julia had been waving a flashlight to let the oncoming car know they were there.

“I screamed, ‘That person hit me! They killed my dog! Instantly I could tell she died,” Julia recalled, through tears.

It happened around 6:15 Wednesday on Corey Hill Road, just off Route 101.

“All I know it was a white car. I saw where the license plate was; I could tell it’s Massachusetts. They barely stopped at the stop. They were barreling down the hill and just kept going,” Stillman said.

Julia went to the hospital; she’s bruised and sore – but her real pain stems from how someone could do this.

“Between Lucy getting hit and in the wheel well and me pulling her out. Me getting hit by the mirror and bouncing off the back of the car. They had to know they hit something,” she said.

The family is pleading with this driver to do the right thing.

“I feel like she was taken from me,” Julia said. “I was supposed to have more years with her. I want them to know they took my best friend away from me.”

Police are checking local businesses for surveillance. They hope any neighbors with cameras will also share their footage from Wednesday evening.