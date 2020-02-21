



LOWELL (CBS) – Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are in a tight race in the upcoming Massachusetts presidential primary, according to a new poll released by the University of Massachusetts-Lowell Friday. The survey also shows a very close contest in the Democratic Senate primary between Ed Markey and Joe Kennedy III.

Sanders is barely ahead of Warren with the support of 21% of likely Democratic voters to her 20%. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is third with 15%, former Vice President Joe Biden has 14%, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is at 12% and Sen. Amy Klobuchar gets 9%.

.@UMassLowell

MA Dem Primary Poll PRESIDENT

2/12-2/19

450 Dem Primary LVs

Sanders 21%

Warren 20

Buttigieg 15

Biden 14

Bloomberg 12

Klobuchar 9

Gabbard 3

Steyer 2

Undecided 4 — UML Public Opinion (@UML_CPO) February 21, 2020

The Vermont senator is winning among voters under 45, while Warren has the advantage with older voters. The poll found that the race is still fluid, with 39% saying they could change their mind before the Super Tuesday primary on March 3.

“This is a big moment for Elizabeth Warren. While Bernie Sanders has emerged as the frontrunner in the race for the Democratic nomination, Warren registered her best debate performance to date in Nevada on Wednesday night and now looks to build on that momentum,” UMass Lowell Center for Public Opinion Director Joshua Dyck said in a statement. “In order for her to emerge from the pack, she has to be able to not only pick up delegates, but beat Sanders in her home state on Super Tuesday.”

In the Senate race, Kennedy edges Markey 35% to 34%. Twenty-three percent are undecided. Markey is leading with liberals while Kennedy is winning moderates, according to the poll.

The poll also found that 72% of Democratic likely voters approve of how Gov. Charlie Baker is doing his job. Comparatively, the poll found the MBTA has a favorability rating of 27% and 45% unfavorable.

Democrats also have a positive view (61%) of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady despite his impending free agency. That’s not quite as popular as Dunkin’ is with those surveyed at 68%.

The poll surveyed 450 likely Democratic primary voters from Feb. 12 through Feb. 19.