BOSTON (CBS) — A man died after he was shot in Dorchester Thursday night. This is the third fatal shooting in Dorchester in the last two weeks.
It is also the eighth homicide in Boston this year.
Police responded to Woodrow Avenue around 11:15 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS to remain anonymous. You can also text ‘TIP’ to 27463.
On Feb. 15, a teenager was shot and killed around noon on Cameron Street. A 17-year-old faces a manslaughter charge and a 15-year-old faces a gun charge in connection with the teen’s death. A 62-year-old man died after a shooting on Columbia Road on Feb. 7.